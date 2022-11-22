Saudi govt declares public holiday after historic win against Argentina

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Saudi Arabia fans celebrate in Souq Waqif after the match between Saudia Arabia and Argentina REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Saudi Arabia announced Wednesday (23 November) as a celebratory holiday for all employees and students after its historic win in the FIFA World Cup against Argentina on Tuesday.

The kindom's King Salman bin Abdulaziz approved a suggestion made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to celebrate the national team's victory with a holiday, reports Arab News.

All employees in the private and public sectors and students in all educational stages will be given a holiday.

Unheralded Saudi Arabia notched one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Lionel Messi's Argentina.