DMP plans tight security for Janmashtami procession

Bangladesh

BSS
29 August, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 08:24 pm

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has planned tight security measures for peaceful and smooth celebration of Janmashtami, an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, on 6 September.

"All security measures will be taken. Police will provide maximum security in every religious event keeping in mind the slogan "Religion for individual, festivals for all," said DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq.

A security and traffic coordination meeting for the Janmashtami procession was held at the DMP headquarters, with commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq in the chair.

The DMP commissioner requested all to inform police if there is any security information centering the festival.

"This is an election year so the opposition parties are now on the move. The DMP will be on high alert to ensure the peaceful celebration of Janmashtami," Faruq added.

Assuring full cooperation in the upcoming Janmashtami festival and procession, he said that DMP's cyber police will monitor the festival round-the-clock so that none can spread propaganda in the cyber world.

The commissioner requested all to cooperate with police by providing information to keep law and order under control.

At the beginning of the meeting, Biplob Kumar Sarkar, Joint Commissioner (operations) of DMP gave a presentation on the security measures, taken by DMP, during the Janmashtami procession.

The meeting asked to install high-quality CCTV cameras at every temple during the processions and deploy sufficient numbers of volunteers in prescribed dress or visible ID card.

It also suggested that processions will be without a gap, none can carry bags and stop playing music during Azan and Namaz.

Additional Commissioners Dr Mahid Uddin; CTTC chief Md Asaduzzaman, DB chief Mohammad Harun or Rashid, presidents and secretaries of Puja Udjapan Committee and Metropolitan Puja Udjapan Committee, Fire Service, Representatives of Power, Dhaka WASA, Dhaka North and South City Corporation, Directorate of Health, Police Headquarters, SB, NSI and other intelligence agencies were present.

