Govt declares 7 Jan as public holiday for 12th national election

Bangladesh

UNB
28 December, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 06:36 pm

The government has declared 7 January as a general holiday on the occasion of the 12th Parliamentary Election.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification signed by deputy secretary of the ministry Sonia Hasan on Thursday (28 December).

According to the notification, the decision was made to facilitate the exercise of voting rights for people working in all government, semi-government, autonomous and private organisations and teachers of government and private educational institutions.

Earlier on 24 December, the Election Commission (EC) requested the Public Administration Ministry to declare 7 January as a public holiday.

On 15 November, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal announced that the 12th parliamentary election of the country will be held on 7 January.

According to the constitution, the tenure of the current government will end on 29 January 2024.

