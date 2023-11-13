Jamaat brings out rallies in parts of Dhaka on day-2 of fourth phase of blockades

Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists bring out a rally in Mirpur 2 on 13 November 2023. Photo: Collected

Jamaat-e-Islami has brought out rallies in parts of Dhaka on the second day of the 48-hour blockade called by the party in demand of the resignation of the government, non-partisan caretaker government during election, controlling price hike of daily necessities, releasing Jamaat leaders, including Amir Dr Shafiqur Rahman.

Jamaat's North Dhaka unit brought out rallies in Mirpur, Farmgate, Uttara, Rampura, and Mohammadpur areas of the capital on Monday (13 November).

In Mirpur, a protest march started from Mirpur-2 Mosque Complex, went around various roads of the city, and ended with a meeting at Zoo Road.

Another rally was brought out by the Dhaka Metropolitan North unit of Jamaat at Mirpur 13 in the morning under the leadership of the Assistant Secretary Dr Md Fakhruddin Manik.

Kafrul police station unit of Jamaat brought out a rally in Mirpur 13 on 13 November 2023. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami also brought out a rally and blocked the road in the Pallabi area of Mirpur 11. Dhaka Metropolitan North Working Council member Nasir Uddin led the rally.

In Farmgate, the leaders and activists of Jamaat protested by blocking the road on the initiative of the Hatirjheel-Tejgaon region unit of Jamaat.

The protest march was carried out under the leadership of Ataur Rahman Sarkar, publicity-media secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's Uttara thana unit brought out a rally, led by MA Rahman, shura member of Dhaka Metropolitan North Majlis.

Jamaat-e-Islami rally in Uttara on 13 November 2023. Photo: Collected

Meanwhile, another road blockade program was held in the Rampura South area under the leadership of thana committee member Dalil Uddin.

Jamaat conducted a road blockade and held a protest march in Mohammadpur on Monday morning under the leadership of Mohammadpur West police station Office Secretary Rabiul Islam Rubel.

On the other hand, Dhaka south unit of Jamaat blocked roads in Hajaribagh, Motijheel, Khilgaon and Dholaipar areas of the capital on Monday in support of the 48-hour blockade.

Dhaka South unit of Jamaat brought out protest rallies in Shonir Akhra, Motijheel and Rampura-Demra road in Khilgaon on Monday morning.

Leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami South Dhaka unit blocked the Dholaipar intersection on Monday morning.

The blockade was led by Dhaka South executive committee member Md Hafizur Rahman.

Dhaka South unit of the party also blocked Hajaribagh intersection of the capital under the leadership of its executive committee member Nur Nabi Manik.

After two days of pause, the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and allies called for another 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade beginning from Sunday (12 November) to bring home their one point demand of resignation of the current government and election under a non-partisan caretaker government.