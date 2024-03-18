Irish Minister Simon Coveney officially opens its first honourary consulate in Dhaka

18 March, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 04:16 pm

Ambassador of Ireland to India, Kevin Kelly and Masud Jamil Khan, among others, were present during the opening ceremony. Photo: UNB
Ambassador of Ireland to India, Kevin Kelly and Masud Jamil Khan, among others, were present during the opening ceremony. Photo: UNB

Irish Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney on Monday officially opened Ireland's first honourary consulate in Dhaka which is seen as an "important milestone" in the relations between the two countries.

In its desire to further expand the bilateral relations with Dhaka, Ireland has recently appointed Cosmos Group Deputy Managing Director Masud Jamil Khan its honourary consul in Bangladesh.

Ambassador of Ireland to India, Kevin Kelly and Masud Jamil Khan, among others, were present during the opening ceremony.

The Irish minister arrived in Dhaka on Sunday (17 March) on a two-day official visit aimed at boosting bilateral trade and investment.

He met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud separately on Monday.

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu hosted an iftar-dinner in honour of the visiting Irish minister on Sunday evening at the state guesthouse Padma.

