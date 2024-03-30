Investigation underway into killing of Bangladeshi teen by New York Police: FM

An investigation is underway into the recent death of a Bangladeshi teen who was shot dead by police in his home in New York, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (30 March).

"The consul general of Bangladesh in New York visited the family of the deceased Bangladeshi teen, Win Rozario, 19, at their home and offered his condolences," the minister said while talking to reporters after a meeting between the central leaders of the Awami League and the leaders of the Rangpur at the party's central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on today (30 March) afternoon.

"After talking to the family, it seems that there was no need for the police to open fire. An investigation is underway. If the investigation proves that the police 'overreacted' or were at fault, the authorities will take appropriate action," he added.

Asked about the rescue of crew members on board the MV Abdullah ship recently hijacked by Somali pirates, the minister said, "There has been contact with the Somali pirates to secure the safe release of the sailors and to free the MV Abdullah ship. We hope that a solution will be reached very soon. The sailors are fine, and they are having no problem with food and supplies."

About repatriating Myanmar military personnel who entered Bangladesh to seek shelter, Hasan said, "Three military personnel of the rank of major, captain and sergeant have recently entered Bangladesh. They are in the custody of the Border Guard Bangladesh.

"These three, along with all the Myanmar military personnel who had previously entered Bangladesh, will be repatriated by sea very soon," he added.