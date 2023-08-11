Invest in Bangladesh: Planning minister tells NRBs

Planning Minister MA Mannan urged non-resident Bangladeshi investors to invest in a large scale as Bangladesh on 10 August. Photo: UNB

Planning Minister MA Mannan on Thursday urged Non-Resident Bangladeshi investors to invest on a large scale as the Bangladesh government has created a congenial and investment-friendly environment.

"Investment of non-resident Bangladeshis is limited to small areas like restaurants and petrol pumps. I request them to pay attention to expanding their areas for investment," he said

He made the statement in a seminar on the contribution and constraints of Non-Resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) in Dhaka.

The planning minister was the chief guest at the event while the state minister for cultural affairs KM Khaled delivered his speech as the special guest.

K M Khaled urged the NRBs to go for long-term investment without expecting immediate profit for the betterment of the country.

"It is very sad to say that the NRBs are not interested in any heavy industry. It will be better to focus on long-term investment," he said.

President of the NRB Club Shahzada Hamid delivered the welcome speech while general secretary of the club Reza Karim also spoke.

Member of the parliamentary standing committee on Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Mouazzam Hossain Ratan, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority Lokman Hossai Miah, director general of BMET Shahidul Alam were present at the event.

NRBs from all over the world came along to form a club in order to defend and advance their rights in Bangladesh.