Invest in Bangladesh: Planning minister tells NRBs

Bangladesh

UNB
11 August, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 09:20 am

Related News

Invest in Bangladesh: Planning minister tells NRBs

"Investment of non-resident Bangladeshis is limited to small areas like restaurants and petrol pumps. I request them to pay attention to expanding their areas for investment," he said

UNB
11 August, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 09:20 am
Planning Minister MA Mannan urged non-resident Bangladeshi investors to invest in a large scale as Bangladesh on 10 August. Photo: UNB
Planning Minister MA Mannan urged non-resident Bangladeshi investors to invest in a large scale as Bangladesh on 10 August. Photo: UNB

Planning Minister MA Mannan on Thursday urged Non-Resident Bangladeshi investors to invest on a large scale as the Bangladesh government has created a congenial and investment-friendly environment.

"Investment of non-resident Bangladeshis is limited to small areas like restaurants and petrol pumps. I request them to pay attention to expanding their areas for investment," he said

He made the statement in a seminar on the contribution and constraints of Non-Resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) in Dhaka.

The planning minister was the chief guest at the event while the state minister for cultural affairs KM Khaled delivered his speech as the special guest.

K M Khaled urged the NRBs to go for long-term investment without expecting immediate profit for the betterment of the country.

"It is very sad to say that the NRBs are not interested in any heavy industry. It will be better to focus on long-term investment," he said.

President of the NRB Club Shahzada Hamid delivered the welcome speech while general secretary of the club Reza Karim also spoke.

Member of the parliamentary standing committee on Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Mouazzam Hossain Ratan, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority Lokman Hossai Miah, director general of BMET Shahidul Alam were present at the event.

NRBs from all over the world came along to form a club in order to defend and advance their rights in Bangladesh.

Top News

NRB / Non-Resident Bangladeshis / invest / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

20h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil