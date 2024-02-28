Int'l scientific conference to be held in Ctg on Thursday

104 research papers will be presented at the conference

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The third International Scientific Conference is going to be held in Chattogram on Thursday (29 February), jointly organised by Chattogram International Medical College, Chattogram International Dental College and Chattogram International Nursing College. 

A total of 104 research papers will be presented in the conference, 31 of which are conducted under the supervision of the research cell of Chattogram International Medical College in the last two years, said Professor Dr Md Muslim Uddin Sabuj, chief coordinator of the conference, at a press briefing held at Chattogram Press Club on Tuesday (27 February). 

A total of 1,100 doctors and medical scientists of Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia and other countries are expected to participate in this day-long conference.

Chattogram Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Ismail Khan will be present as the chief guest at the scientific session of the conference. Chattogram-8 Member of Parliament Abdus Salam will be present as the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

