Interns' strike over committee posts disrupts medical services at SBMCH

Bangladesh

UNB
20 March, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 12:35 pm

Medical services at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) have faced significant disruptions since Tuesday (19 March), as a group of intern doctors extended their strike into a second day. 

The interns initiated an indefinite strike on Tuesday afternoon, expressing dissatisfaction as they failed to get their desired posts in the two committees — Intern Doctors Association and the Bangabandhu Intern Doctors Association — announced by the hospital authorities.

Dr Nazmul Hasan, vice president of the newly-established Intern Doctors Association, mentioned that discussions are ongoing with the hospital's director to resolve the issue.

He hinted at a potential escalation of their protest to involve the Mayor of Barishal City Corporation if a satisfactory resolution is not reached soon.

The interns have vowed to persist with their strike until their demands for preferred committee placements are met.

Dr Saiful Islam, director of SBMCH, noted that the formation of the two committees came as a recommendation from Abul Khayer Abdullah, the Mayor of Barishal City Corporation, and was subsequently approved by the hospital's authorities.

