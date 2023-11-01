World Bank to go for quick release of funds for Ctg Bay Terminal project: Country director

Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, held a view exchange meeting with the leaders of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the port city on Wednesday (1 November). Photo: Courtesy

The World Bank will go for quick release of funds for the Bay Terminal project at the Chattogram Port, said Abdoulaye Seck, WB country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

"We have engaged in discussions with the private sector as part of the social and environmental feasibility study before funding the Bay Terminal project. After this, the World Bank will go for quick release of funds to finance the construction of the breakwater and the channel of the Bay Terminal to increase the capacity of Chattogram Port," he said at a view exchange meeting on Wednesday with the leaders of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) in the port city.

"If the Bay Terminal project is completed, Chattogram will become a logistics hub with increased sea connectivity. It will also benefit the ongoing connectivity project between Chattogram and India's landlocked North-East, as well as Bhutan and Nepal."

Abdoulaye also said Bangladesh is working towards the transition to a middle-income country by 2026 and a developed country by 2041.

As the amount of import and export of Bangladesh is increasing, the World Bank is also supporting the implementation of various projects in this country's progress, he said.

World Bank Operations Manager Gayle Martin, Senior Transport Specialist Cheick Omar Tidiane Diallo and Program Coordinator Dilshad Dilshad Dossani, CCCI President Omar Hajjaz, and Vice President Raisa Mahbub also spoke on the occasion among others.

The WB delegation assured the continuation of the ongoing cooperation of the World Bank to develop the youth of Bangladesh into skilled human resources, in addition to organising various knowledge-based training and special workshops in collaboration with the CCCI.