From project office to resorts – how container houses getting popular

The demand for old shipping containers for building makeshift houses has increased in Chattogram and some other parts of the country in recent years for their convenient features.

In a major shift from their traditional use as covered vans, makeshift project offices and staff quarters, and resorts are being built with these used containers.

These iron-made houses are affordable and environmentally-friendly as their construction does not require any brick, sand, rod, cement, wood or bamboo like the concrete or tin-shed buildings.

Moreover, such houses are readymade or can be built in just a week, or be moved from one place to another very easily. Anytime, they can be sold at a good price.

Some eight factories have been set up around Sitakunda and Outer Ring Road in Chattogram city to cash on the rising demand.

A container house is selling between Tk2 lakh to Tk2.5 lakh in the port city depending on quality and design.

On average, about 30 container houses are going to different parts of the country every month from the eight factories.

"Reuse or recycling anything is environmentally friendly. In additiona, building a house with a container saves both construction time and cost," Shayla Sharmin, assistant professor at Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology, told The Business Standard.

The process of building houses with containers is called modular housing, which is prevalent in many countries of the world. It is possible to easily modify two-story to three-story houses with containers, if necessary, she explained.

"As its beam and structure are made of steel, their strength is also relatively high compared to conventional houses. As this house is made using old containers made of iron, it provides more security during disasters like earthquakes and cyclones," Shayla added.

According to Shayla, these houses are very suitable for Bangladesh especially for small family living, vacation house, resort residential suite, site office and other purposes.

"We are planning to build an eco-resort near Dhaka where the cottages will be made of containers. It will take less time to build them as well. Costs will also be lower, said, Anant Ujjal, a buyer from Dhaka.

Initially, they plan to set up the resort with 10 10 container cottages with bathroom and kitchen facilities.

"After importing goods under different projects, the empty containers are sold through auction. We buy the containers between Tk1 lakh to 1.20 lakh and bring them to the depot," Arup Ratan Chakraborty, owner of a factory, told TBS.

After that, doors and windows are cut and painted according the design of customers' choice and steel frames are installed inside. Later, the electric wiring is done with heat and fire resistant glass wool insulation.

Finally, the room is prepared by installing melamine boards on the walls, gypsum boards on the ceiling and carpet or floor mats on the floor. Bathroom and kitchen additions are also done on demand, Arup Ratan also informed.

Despite the growing popularity, many people are unable to buy container houses as carrying them into small roads and lanes using huge cranes is a tough job, the seller said.

Abul Bashar, another factory owner of Chattogram, said, "Once only covered vans were made from old containers. But now, contractors of big projects are our main buyers."

"At the end of the projects, they sell the makeshift houses to us at a good price. But lately many people are buying these to stay in the village," he added.

The eco-friendly, sustainable and cost-effective container houses can become a good solution to rural housing sector, according to the factory owners.