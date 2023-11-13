PM Hasina opens 24 dev projects, lays foundation for 5 others in Khulna

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday inaugurated 24 development projects, involving Tk2,593 crore and laid foundation stones for another five schemes during a day's trip to Khulna.

She unveiled the projects from a grand rally held at Khulna Circuit House ground.

The projects implemented by Public Works Department are: Genocide and Torture Archive and Museum Building, Civil Surgeon Office Building and Residence, Technical Training Center in Paikgacha upazila, Renovation and Modernisation of Khulna Apprentice Training Office, 10-stroey building of Khulna BSTI Regional Office, 10-storey women's hostel building, Paikgacha upazila sub-registry office building construction (Civil, Sanitary and Electrical) works, and a 4-storey boys hostel construction of Agricultural Training Institute at Daulatpur.

The 11 other projects implemented by Education Engineering Department (EED) are :5-storey Dumuria Technical School and College academic cum 4-storey administrative and workshop building, 6-storey academic building of Boyra Secondary School, 6-storey academic building of Khulna Collegiate School, 6-storey academic building of Government LBK Degree Women's College, 6-storey academic building of Government Bangabandhu College, 6-storey Academic Building of Chalna Bazar Government Girls High School, 6-storey Talimul Millat Rahmatia Fazil Madrasa Academy Building, 6-storey academic building of Nazrul Nagar Secondary Girls' School, 6-storey academic building of RRF Secondary School, 4-storey academic building of Agar Ghata Secondary School, 5-story Paikgtaca Technical School & College Academic cum workshop building.

Construction of drain, footpath, road widening of Khalishpur BIDC road was implemented by Khulna City Corporation (KCC), while Bridge over Bhodra river (315.30 meter) at Basundiadanga Bazar-Mugur Khali UP Office Road under Dumuria Upazila implemented by Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), Shekhertek eco-tourism centre by Sundarbans West Forest Division and 6-storey newly constructed Khulna Regional Office by Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE).

The foundation stones have been laid for Sanitary landfill in Mathabhanga area under the waste management development project of KCC, 5-storey academic and 4-storey administrative and workshop buildings of Dighlia Technical School and College of EED, Memorial of Raja Bohyongto Roy at Kaliganj Upazila in Satkhira of BIWTA and Kurulia River Bridge (748.90 metre) of LGED.