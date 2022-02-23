New CFS at Ctg Port to expedite unloading of RMG goods

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 08:18 pm

New CFS at Ctg Port to expedite unloading of RMG goods

The new shed, built on 8,692 sqm of space, can accommodate 1000 LCL container units

File photo of Chattogram Port. Photo: TBS
File photo of Chattogram Port. Photo: TBS

Chattogram Port, the main seaport of the country, is getting a new Container Freight Station (CFS) which is expected to speed up the unloading of less-than-container-load (LCL) cargo that usually has raw materials for the garment sector.    

The new shed, already built, will be launched this week, port officials said on Wednesday.  

"We have taken the initiative of converting a shed for imported cars into a shed for LCL containers. This will speed up the delivery of goods to the port. The initiative will also have an impact on the readymade garments sector," said Omar Faruk, secretary, Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).

The new shed, built on 8,692 sqm of space, can accommodate 1000 LCL container units, officials said, adding that goods from at least 50 single containers can be unloaded there every day.

According to sources, two types of containers are loaded at Chattogram Port: full-container-loads (FCLs) and LCLs. An FCL container carries goods of only one importer, while an LCL has products of several importers in one container.

FCL containers can be directly delivered to the importer from the port. But since an LCL container has goods of multiple importers, the container needs to go through physical inspection by customs officials. The process is time-consuming and requires a large open yard. Currently, there are 10 LCL container sheds in Chattogram Port.

BGMEA Vice-president Syed Nazrul Islam said, "Most LCL containers have products for the garments industry. Any delay in unloading goods affects production. The initiative to launch new sheds will benefit the country's garments export sector."

CPA officials said the port's capacity to handle containers has grown 13.19% in 2021 compared to 2020.

Comments

