How is life in Padma Bridge rehabilitation centres?

A lot of people had to let go of their ancestral properties for the construction of the Padma Bridge, which is set to be flagged off by the end of June. But where are these people now?

The government has built a total of seven rehabilitation sites at Jajira and Mawa points of the Padma Bridge to accommodate those who have given up their lands for the mega project.

Some 3,011 families have been allotted plots in these centres having paved roads, electricity, water supply, and adequate drainage system, according to relevant sources of the rehab project.

These centres also have six primary schools with all kinds of educational facilities, including large playgrounds, and five health care centres. In each centre, a two-storeyed mosque has been constructed.

There are training opportunities for the employment of the residents. Market sheds have also been constructed for day-to-day shopping and business operation in the rehabs.

Rashida Begum, 45, an occupant of the Padma Bridge rehabilitation centre, said, "I gave up my land for the country. The government has not only paid me but also provided me with a nice place to live. We got tap water and electricity here just like the people of Dhaka. We get medicines when we go to hospitals. We are all good here."

Apart from acquiring 25 decimals of land from one Abdul Majid Hawladar's ancestral house in Jabbar Shikadarkandi village of Kutubpur, the government also acquired two bighas of farmland from him. In addition to adequate compensation, he got five decimals of land in a rehabilitation centre.

Majid told TBS, "The government has paid me well for the lands. With that money, I have set up a business for my son and married off my daughter. The rest of my liquid assets are in the bank.

"The rehabilitation centre is a comfortable place to live. All the roads have been paved and there is no waterlogging due to a well-designed drainage system. There are mosques and cemeteries. The government has built everything for us," he added.

Sohrab Bepari, a resident of the East Naodoba Rehabilitation Centre, said, "We have good schools. Moreover, training facilities for tailoring and driving are also available for those who want to work. After training, our kids are getting jobs. We are happy in all aspects."

Shahidul Islam, head teacher of Naodoba Padma Setu Primary School, said, "The school's infrastructure has been modernised. We have been conducting educational activities since 2017 with good performance in final examinations.

"The schools are running under the project now and will continue to run till February 2023. The director-general of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has already visited the schools. Once the schools go under the ministry, our jobs will be secured, and so will the future of the students," he added.

Syed Rajab Ali, the executive engineer of the Padma Bridge Rehabilitation Centre, said, "All the seven rehabilitation centres have been set up with modern facilities. Transportation, education, medical treatment, safe water, sewerage, markets and all kinds of facilities have been provided to the residents. Management committees have also been formed in each centre for overseeing things."

He further said the nationalisation of primary education and health centres under respective ministries is underway. Senior public officials have already visited the rehabilitation centres. As long as nationalisation is not completed, the activities will continue under the project.