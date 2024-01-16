Dhaka Elevated Expressway to be completed this year: Quader

The construction works of Dhaka Elevated Expressway will be completed within this year, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (16 January).

He made the announcement at a press conference at Setu Bhaban in the capital.

Quader, also the Awami League (AL) general secretary, said about 50% works of Dhaka Elevated Expressway has already been completed, while traffic movement has begun from the airport to Farmgate section.

The remaining part on Chattogram highway up to Kutubkhali will be completed by 2024, he also said.

In addition, he hoped, the works of the BRTA project in Gazipur would be completed by June this year.

Noting that Tk2 crore toll is being collected from Padma Bridge per day, the road transport and bridges minister said so far, toll of Tk1,252 crore has been collected from traffic movement on the Padma Bridge.

Replying to a question from the reporters, Quader said BNP leaders are now talking weird and absurd for their own happiness.

"No one should be jealous seeing the country's prosperity. The country's interests should be considered first. The government that conducts development works should be appreciated but unfortunately this is not happening in Bangladesh," he said.

Responding to the statements of BNP leaders that the grassroots AL leaders are in panic after the 7 January general elections, the AL general secretary said the BNP leaders threatened that they would not allow elections to take place, but the government held a peaceful poll with some sporadic incidents.

"But nothing like what BNP thought actually happened. The voter turnout was 41.8% in the polls. BNP claimed that the country's people did not respond to the election, but they (people) did not pay heed to them....that was why they (BNP leaders) are talking weird and absurd for their own peace in mind," Quader said.