Citizens demand cancelling Dhaka South's business zone plan in Kamrangirchar

Citizens under the banner of "Karmrangirchar Nagorik Parishad," a civil society platform, have demanded cancellation of Dhaka South City Corporation's plan to establish a commercial hub in the capital's Kamrangirchar, citing concerns about a potential mass eviction of residents.

During a roundtable titled "DAP-Kamrangirchar, Unnecessary Development, and People's Thoughts" held at the National Press Club on Friday, they said the project "Central Business District" contradicts with Dhaka's Detailed Area Plan (DAP), and the city corporation has no jurisdiction to implement such a project in Kamrangirchar.

Chairing the event virtually, veteran poet Nirmalendu Goon termed the project "unnecessary".

Goon, who has been living in Kamrangirchar under Dhaka South ward 55 for nearly one and a half decades, questioned the legitimacy of the city corporation's jurisdiction to initiate such a project in Kamrangirchar.

The city corporation must inform the 20 lakh residents of Kamrangirchar beforehand in case of taking up any plans in the area, he said.

During the event, members of Kamrangirchar Nagorik Parishad raised concerns regarding the proposed project. Citing a statement by Dhaka South Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh, they expressed fear that 20 lakh residents of Kamrangirchar might face eviction as the project requires 1,200 acres of land to construct a 50-storey building.

Addressing the roundtable, urban planners said since Kamrangirchar is affiliated to Dhaka's Detailed Area Plan (DAP), Rajuk is responsible for initiating any project in this area.

Pointing out that in the DAP, Kamrangirchar is categorised as a residential head mixed-use area, they said construction of any commercial hub in this area is not legitimate.

Establishing any commercial hub outside the DAP will be illegal, which will hinder the purposes of the DAP. Any project that harms the interests of a large group of people is not realistic, they said.

At the event, land owners of Kamrangirchar that falls under Dhaka South wards-55, 56 and 57 said they do not oppose any development activities, but the authorities must involve them in any undertakings within the vicinity.

They also called on Rajuk to resume permission for building construction in Kamrangirchar.