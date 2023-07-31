Dhaka South to spend Tk46.75cr on mosquito control in FY24

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 July, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 04:47 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) intends to spend Tk46.75 crore on mosquito control in the fiscal year 2023-24, which is about 0.69% of its total budget.

Dhaka South's budget for the new fiscal year has been set at Tk6,751.56 crore.

Dhaka South Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh announced the budget in a press conference at Dhaka South City Corporation's Nagar Bhaban in the capital on Monday (31 July).

The revised budget of Dhaka South in the last fiscal year 2022-23 was Tk1,997.75 crore. It spent Tk31.1 crore on mosquito control in the last FY.

Out of the Tk46.75 crore in the new fiscal year's mosquito control budget, Dhaka South will spend Tk38.5 crore on purchase of mosquito repellents, Tk3.75 crore on transportation of fogger wheel machines and Tk4.75 crore on purchase of mosquito control equipment.

In FY23, the revenue of Dhaka South was Tk954.96 crore, which is the highest income in Dhaka South's history. The total revenue in the new fiscal year is estimated at Tk1,396.85 crore.

