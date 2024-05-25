8-lane Rayerbazar-Kamrangirchar ring road to give some relief from traffic jam

Dhaka South City Corporation is set to commence the upgrading of the existing 5 km road from Rayerbazar Sluice Gate to Kamrangirchar Lohar Bridge into an 8-lane inner circular ring road.

Once the project is implemented, vehicles from the Padma Bridge bound for Savar, Uttara, Airport, Gazipur and northern districts will no longer need to enter the Dhaka metropolis. They can head to their destinations via the 8-lane road, officials of Dhaka South have said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the construction of the project today (25 May), said sources from the city corporation.

The project, approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council in December last year, will be implemented by Dhaka South at Tk974.59 crore, aiming at easing congestion through traffic diversion.

Project stakeholders said 90% of the total cost will be provided by the government, of which 75% has been taken as loan assistance and 25% as grants. The remaining 10% will be given by the city corporation.

The 8-lane road, named by Dhaka South as "Bir Muktijoddha Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Sarani", is being constructed in light of the government's strategic plan for an inner circular ring road around the capital to ease traffic congestion.

Of the 8 lanes, there will be 4 lanes of expressway and 4 lanes of service roads, increasing the existing 20-foot-wide road to 140 feet.

Besides, a 10 km footpath and 10 km concrete drains will be constructed on each side of the road with a total width of 10 feet on both sides.

According to the project stakeholders, Tk400 crore has been allocated for the construction of 8 km guard walls and retaining walls, 3 overpasses, 3 footbridges, 6 passenger sheds and bus bays, 10 km footpaths and 10 km concrete drains.

For road construction, the cost has been estimated at Tk389 crore.

As for manpower costs, Tk14 crore will be disbursed in 30 months among 33 individuals, including 22 consultants. In addition, 900 LED lamps will be installed at a cost of Tk7.5 crore.

While implementing the project, Tk120 crore will be given to Dhaka Power Distribution Company to shift 565 electric poles and 8 towers from the project site.

Director of the project, Dhaka South City Superintending Engineer Kazi Md Borhan Uddin told The Business Standard, "We will start working on the project following its inauguration by the prime minister."

Mentioning that there is no problem with the project finance, he said, "The duration of the project is up to June 2026, but it may be extended by one year considering the overall work."

According to the Dhaka South City Corporation, once the project is implemented, vehicles will be able to enter the expressway from the service roads and vice versa. As such, the vehicles in the surrounding areas of the project will also be able to use the expressway.

In the second phase, Dhaka South plans to upgrade the existing 7 km road from Kamrangirchar Lohar Bridge to Postgola into an 8-lane. Efforts were underway in this regard, said officials. ***