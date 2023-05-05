Indian Met office warns of severe cyclonic storm dubbed Mocha

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned today (5 May) about the formation of a cyclonic storm - Cyclone Mocha - in the southeast Bay of Bengal, which is expected to make landfall on the eastern coast of the country, and possibly in Bangladesh, between 7 and 9 May.

"A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around 6 May. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around 7 May," IMD tropical weather outlook reported.

It warned that this may concentrate into a depression and intensify into a cyclonic storm around 8 May.

Details of its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of a low-pressure area.