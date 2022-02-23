Indian High Commission in Dhaka to feature memorial of Khasi freedom fighter

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has decided to establish a memorial of U Tirot Sing, a Khasi freedom fighter, at its premises.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has recently approved the initiative in a bid to pay tributes to the Khasi freedom fighter who died in Bangladesh.

Sanbor Shullai, minister of Art and Culture, told reporters on Monday (21 February) that the state government expressed gratitude to the MEA for allowing the memorial to be built as an homage to the Khasi freedom fighter who died in Bangladesh.

The initiative represents 50 years since the Bangladesh Liberation War, 75 years of India's Independence, and 50 years since Meghalaya's statehood, reports Theshillongtimes.

U Tirot Sing was one of the first tribal leaders fighting for freedom and the state government has been intending to build the memorial, said FR Kharkongor, principal secretary of the Art and Culture department.

FR Kharkongor said the MEA has decided to start some projects commemorating the 75th year of India's independence or Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and had also written to the governments of the states adjoining Bangladesh in 2021. He also noted the memorial will be built this year.

"We then wrote to MEA to help set up a small memorial of U Tirot Sing at the Indian Cultural Centre in the Embassy in Dhaka," Kharkongor said.

He also said, "Meghalaya was one of the frontline states during the liberation war of Bangladesh and 2022 marks 50 years of bilateral relations between the two countries."

"The department commissioned some local artists to do the portrait, statute and murals of U Tirot Sing," he informed.

"Once it is complete, we will have an interaction with the Embassy officials. A cultural troupe from the state will be visiting Bangladesh after the Covid-19 situations improve," he added.