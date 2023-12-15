30 Indian war veterans arrive in Dhaka to celebrate Victory Day

On the 52nd anniversary of the Liberation War, 30 Indian War Veterans and six serving officers of Indian Armed Forces reached Dhaka to participate in Victory Day celebrations.

"These visits provide a platform to celebrate our friendship and to renew the memories of the Liberation War," according to Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

To commemorate the Liberation War of 1971, India and Bangladesh invite each other's War Veterans and serving officers to participate annually in their Victory Day celebrations.

​On the 52nd anniversary of the Liberation War, 30 valiant Muktijoddhas and six serving officers of Bangladesh Armed Forces departed for India on Thursday to participate in Vijay Diwas celebrations at Kolkata.

Similarly, 30 Indian War Veterans and six serving officers of Indian Armed Forces reached Dhaka to participate in Bangladesh's Victory Day celebration.

​These bilateral visits provide a platform for Bangladeshi Muktijoddhas and Indian War Veterans to celebrate the unique friendship of the two countries and to renew memories of the Liberation War, which epitomises the shared sacrifices of the armed forces of India and Bangladesh for the cause of Bangladesh's freedom from occupation, oppression and mass atrocities, said the High Commission.