30 Indian war veterans arrive in Dhaka to celebrate Victory Day

Bangladesh

UNB
15 December, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 10:12 am

Related News

30 Indian war veterans arrive in Dhaka to celebrate Victory Day

UNB
15 December, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 10:12 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

On the 52nd anniversary of the Liberation War, 30 Indian War Veterans and six serving officers of Indian Armed Forces reached Dhaka to participate in Victory Day celebrations. 

"These visits provide a platform to celebrate our friendship and to renew the memories of the Liberation War," according to Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

To commemorate the Liberation War of 1971, India and Bangladesh invite each other's War Veterans and serving officers to participate annually in their Victory Day celebrations.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

​On the 52nd anniversary of the Liberation War, 30 valiant Muktijoddhas and six serving officers of Bangladesh Armed Forces departed for India on Thursday to participate in Vijay Diwas celebrations at Kolkata. 

Similarly, 30 Indian War Veterans and six serving officers of Indian Armed Forces reached Dhaka to participate in Bangladesh's Victory Day celebration.

​These bilateral visits provide a platform for Bangladeshi Muktijoddhas and Indian War Veterans to celebrate the unique friendship of the two countries and to renew memories of the Liberation War, which epitomises the shared sacrifices of the armed forces of India and Bangladesh for the cause of Bangladesh's freedom from occupation, oppression and mass atrocities, said the High Commission.

Top News

Liberation War / freedom fighter / Victory Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Institute of Modern Languages at Dhaka University offers 14 foreign language courses. File Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Inside Institute of Modern Language: Love for language, pursuit of new horizons

58m | Features
Financing will be vital to eliminating fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg

The COP28 deal is missing one big thing: Money

2h | Panorama
The paper boutique. Photo: Collected

Research papers to passports: The new face of wedding cards in Bangladesh

18m | Panorama
The crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices on elite US campuses highlights challenges to free expression and the influence of external factors on academic institutions. Photo: Reuters

How the Israeli lobby is quashing pro-Palestinian voices on elite US campuses

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

14h | TBS Stories
Israel continues war despite losing support

Israel continues war despite losing support

11h | TBS World
The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

15h | TBS Stories
SWL foundation to be launched with free heart check-ups at Boxing Day Test

SWL foundation to be launched with free heart check-ups at Boxing Day Test

13h | TBS SPORTS