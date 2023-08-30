India mulls oil supply from Assam to Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal

The Indian government is mulling oil supply to Bangladesh, and other neighbouring countries Myanmar and Nepal from the petroleum, oil and lubricant (POL) storage unit in Assam's Cachar district, Indian Union State Minister Rameswar Teli said.

"It's possible to supply petroleum products from the greenfield POL unit at Moinarbond to Bangladesh, Myanmar and even Nepal. Railway tracks are being aligned to facilitate bulk movement of fuel," Teli said during his visit to the unit of the PSU major Indian Oil Corporation on Sunday, reports the Times of India.

He said, in 2022, the Rs 502-crore project was inaugurated by Indian President Droupadi Murmu virtually and he was also present on the occasion.

He discussed with the officials at the facility about the functioning of the oil and gas plants in Cachar forward base and its importance in the context of the overall development of Assam and the northeast. Teli, however, came to know about the slow pace of pipeline gas delivery projects in Silchar after reaching the city.

The Indian union minister said to speed up the work, he would hold an urgent meeting with the MD of East Indian Gas Agency Ltd, which will conduct the work of pipeline gas delivery project in Silchar.