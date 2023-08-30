India mulls oil supply from Assam to Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 August, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 09:36 am

Related News

India mulls oil supply from Assam to Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal

TBS Report
30 August, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 09:36 am
An oil refinery in Assam. Representational Image/Collected.
An oil refinery in Assam. Representational Image/Collected.

The Indian government is mulling oil supply to Bangladesh, and other neighbouring countries Myanmar and Nepal from the petroleum, oil and lubricant (POL) storage unit in Assam's Cachar district, Indian Union State Minister Rameswar Teli said.

"It's possible to supply petroleum products from the greenfield POL unit at Moinarbond to Bangladesh, Myanmar and even Nepal. Railway tracks are being aligned to facilitate bulk movement of fuel," Teli said during his visit to the unit of the PSU major Indian Oil Corporation on Sunday, reports the Times of India.

He said, in 2022, the Rs 502-crore project was inaugurated by Indian President Droupadi Murmu virtually and he was also present on the occasion.

He discussed with the officials at the facility about the functioning of the oil and gas plants in Cachar forward base and its importance in the context of the overall development of Assam and the northeast. Teli, however, came to know about the slow pace of pipeline gas delivery projects in Silchar after reaching the city.

The Indian union minister said to speed up the work, he would hold an urgent meeting with the MD of East Indian Gas Agency Ltd, which will conduct the work of pipeline gas delivery project in Silchar.

Top News

Assam / oil supply / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

2h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What astronauts have left on the moon

What astronauts have left on the moon

2h | TBS Stories
Everything else banned in French schools

Everything else banned in French schools

14h | TBS World
Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

15h | TBS SPORTS
Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day