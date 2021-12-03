India, Bangladesh to observe Maitri Divas on 6 December 

The two countries had decided during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh in March to commemorate December 6 as Maitri Divas as it was on this day in 1971 that India recognised the new country.

Besides being commemorated in Dhaka and New Delhi, Maitri Divas will be observed jointly by the two countries through events to be held in Belgium, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, Qatar, Singapore, the UK, Australia among other countries. (HT PHOTO.)

India and Bangladesh will jointly observe Maitri Divas or friendship day on 6 December in Dhaka and New Delhi and 18 countries around the world, including Russia, Saudi Arabia and the US.

The two countries had decided during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh in March to commemorate December 6 as Maitri Divas as it was on this day in 1971 that India recognised the new country.

This was done 10 days before the liberation of Bangladesh and India was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with Bangladesh, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a regular news briefing.

Besides being commemorated in Dhaka and New Delhi, Maitri Divas will be observed jointly by the two countries through events to be held in Belgium, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, Qatar, Singapore, the UK, Australia, France, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the US.

A special event will be organised in New Delhi with the participation of both countries, Bagchi said.

"The holding of Maitri Divas is a reflection of the deep and abiding friendship between the people of India and Bangladesh that has been forged in blood and shared sacrifices," he said.

