Tripura CM sends pineapples to PM Hasina in gesture of friendship

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 09:13 am

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday (8 July) sent pineapples to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a gesture of friendship, reports ANI.

"In a bid to strengthen the enduring bond of friendship between India and Bangladesh, the Chief Minister of the state, Prof Dr Manik Sahar, has sent a delightful gift of delicious pineapples to the esteemed Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina. This gesture of affectionate goodwill aims to enhance the bilateral relationship between the two neighbouring nations," an official statement read.

The pineapples were delivered through the Akhaura border, according to the statement.

"A total of 700 delectable pineapples of the Q variety were sent on behalf of the chief minister," said Foni Bhushan Jamatia, director of the Directorate of Parks and Land Conservation, Tripura.

Earlier, PM Hasina sent seasonal mangoes as gifts to Droupadi Murmu and Narendra Modi, the president and prime minister of India last month.

She also gifted mangoes to Sonia Gandhi, former president of the Indian National Congress, and other dignitaries, according to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

