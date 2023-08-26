Bangladesh key trade partner of India: Pranay Verma

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma said on Saturday that India and Bangladesh want to work together for economic development.

He said Bangladesh is one of India's key trading partners within Asia, with notable trade potential existing, particularly between Chattogram and the North Eastern region of India. To fully realise this potential, an enhancement of trade facilities between the two nations would be crucial.

To bolster trade between the two nations, it is imperative to prioritise both connectivity improvements and the modernisation of sea and land ports. India is currently contemplating the construction of seven more land ports to enhance its border trade, he added.

These remarks were delivered during a seminar co-hosted by the Bangladesh-India History and Heritage Council and Unnayan Shamannay. The event took place at the Bangabandhu Conference Hall of the Chattogram World Trade Centre.

Atiur Rahman, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank and chairman of Unnayan Shamannay, said, "Chattogram will change if the infrastructure development projects are completed. However, it is not enough just to implement the project, it has to be coordinated."

Abdullah Nadvi, while presenting the keynote of the seminar, said Chattogram is the heartbeat of Bangladesh's international trade. Around 90% of Bangladesh's imports and 85% of its exports are done through Chattogram port. The economic importance of this region will further increase once the deep sea port in Matarbari is opened.

Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail, Senior Vice President of Bangladesh India History and Heritage Council Professor Uttam Kumar Barua, Professor Delwar Hossain from the International Relations Department of Dhaka University, Tarafdar Ruhul Amin, senior vice president of Chattogram Chamber also spoke at the event.