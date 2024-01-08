Independent candidates win in three of the four constituencies in Kushtia

From left to right - Rezaul Haque Chowdhury, Kamrul Arefin, Bdur Rouf and Hanif.

In the four parliamentary constituencies in Kushtia, independent candidates have won three seats while the ruling Awami League won from one seat.

Former Member of Parliament Rezaul Haque Chowdhury, who ran as an independent candidate with the truck symbol from the Kushtia-1 (Daulatpur) constituency, won the battle with 86,539 votes.

His closest rival, another independent candidate, Nazmul Huda Patal, who ran with the eagle symbol, got 51,567 votes.

In Kushtia-2 (Mirpur-Bhermara), Kamarul Arefin, an independent candidate who ran with the truck symbol, has won with 98,896 votes.

His closest rival, current MP, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASAD) President Hasanul Haq Inu got 79,735 votes with the boat symbol.

Meanwhile, Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahabubul Alam Hanif, who is also the incumbent MP from Kushtia-3 (Sadar) seat, won with 128,533 votes.

His closest rival Parvez Anwar Tanu, an independent candidate who ran with eagle symbol, got 43,726 votes.

In Kushtia-4 (Kumarkhali-Khoksa) constituency, former Member of Parliament Abdur Rauf, who ran as an independent candidate with truck symbol this time, won with 98,041 votes.

His closest rival, current MP Salim Altaf George, got 80,111 votes with the boat symbol.

There are 1,643,912 voters in the four constituencies under Kushtia.