Incentive for honest businessmen, action against dishonest ones: Finance minister to NBR

TBS Report
26 January, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2024, 02:41 pm

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali speaks at a seminar on the occassion of International Customs Day at the Revenue Building in Agargaon of the capital on 26 January 2024. Photo: TBS
Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali speaks at a seminar on the occassion of International Customs Day at the Revenue Building in Agargaon of the capital on 26 January 2024. Photo: TBS

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali has directed the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to encourage law-abiding traders and take strict action against dishonest traders.

"It is the responsibility of customs to prevent trade-based money laundering," said the minister during a seminar organised on International Customs Day at the Revenue Building in Agargaon of the capital today (26 January). 

The seminar organised by NBR was attended by senior officers of the organisation and business representatives.

Calling on NBR to make trade easier, he said, "Without making trade easier, it is not possible to reduce the cost and time of doing business."

He also asked NBR to focus on full automation to make trade cost and time-effective.

NBR member Masud Sadiq presented the keynote paper in the seminar presided over by NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem.

On the occasion, Abdul Muktadir, MD of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited, called for effective automation by the NBR.

"Seven years ago, my institution was approved as an Authorized Economic Operator (AEO), but it was not implemented in practice," he said.

Besides, various discrepancies in the customs at the port were pointed out during the seminar.

Along with 16 officers of NBR, the World Bank Bangladesh office, the agriculture ministry, and the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre were awarded WCO certificates of merit for their contribution to customs.

