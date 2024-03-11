Finance minister inaugurates Smart Education Management Platform ‘DOER School’

With the aim to digitally transform and ensure automation in the education systems, DOER SERVICES PLC has developed a highly advanced education management platform and is implementing it for free in the schools and colleges of the country.

In order to bring all the activities of educational institutions including class course, attendance and examination management of students under online software, more than 18 schools and colleges in Dinajpur Khansama and Chirirbandar upazila have already implemented a completely free education management platform named 'DOERSchool'.

Present at the event on Saturday, 9 March, were DOER's CEO, Mr. Boni Tasneem, Khansama Upazila Chairman Mr. Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Lion, UNO Khansama Mr. Md. Taj Uddin, along with other officials from the upazila administration and dignitaries. In his inaugural speech, the Minister of Finance congratulated the schools and colleges of Khan Sama and Chirirbandar Upazilas for embracing this significant initiative of digitization and automation.

He praised the software's potential to make educational institutions more modern, efficient, and to enable online fee collection and facilitate banking services for salary payment to teachers and scholarship provision to students. He expressed hope that gradually, this modernization, automation and digitization would extend to other schools and colleges across the country, contributing to the realization of a smarter country, driven by the government's bold and decisive decisions and the strong conviction of building Prime Minister visioned Knowledge-based Smart Bangladesh.

Fintech company DOER is working with Agrani Bank on Agent Banking and digital financial services; as the bank's master agent, they have built a network of agent outlets across the country and are rendering the core services of Agrani Bank more conveniently to people's doorsteps.

Mr. Bony Tasnim, the chief executive of the fintech, said in his speech that while working on school banking and spreading digital banking to every corner of the country, they realized that if the education systems and operations of the country can be included in the digital platform, the educational institutions and students will benefit as well as the banking system or other digital systems of the government can be easily implemented by integrating with the platform.

He further explained that the AI-based Education Management Platform 'DOER School' will be stored in a state-of-the-art cloud data center, eliminating the need for separate servers for educational institutions, and the system would provide all reports including student progress and regression using data analysis and machine learning. He expressed optimism that when implemented nationwide, the DOER School Platform would play an effective role as a digital public infrastructure in the country's education system.

Apart from the Minister, the UNO and Upazila Chairman also appreciated the initiative of implementing this essential management software free of charge for educational institutions during the event.