Illegal parking on Annisul Huq road now becomes 'cat and mouse' game: Mayor Atiq

Expressing dissatisfaction over the illegal parking on Mayor Annisul Huq road in the Tejgaon area, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam has said truck owners and drivers are playing a "cat and mouse" game with the corporation and law enforcers.

"When we came here, all the trucks illegally parked were removed and the road was cleared. But when we leave the place, the road is occupied again. This has become a "cat and mouse" game," he told the media while inspecting the capital city's Tejgaon road on Wednesday.

The city corporation conducted a drive on the road to clear it of illegal truck parking.

After the drive, the mayor said illegal parking will no longer be allowed there as it creates huge traffic congestion in the area, causing public suffering.

There is a stand of human haulers next to the rail line. No human hauler stand will be allowed there. No truck or covered can be stationed here, he added.

During that time, truck owners urged the mayor to arrange a dedicated place for truck parking as there is no such place in the area.

Responding to the call, the mayor said, "First, you have to clear the road. If you (Truck owners and truck drivers' association leaders) follow our instructions, then we will talk to you about the issue. Besides, you have to ensure that no vehicle will remain parked here from today."

"After talking to the Railway Minister, a decision will likely be taken on removing the rail crossing on the way to Farmgate via Satrasta to straighten the road, " said Mayor Atiq.

A committee headed by the local councillor will be formed to permanently restore order on this busy road in Tejgaon, he also said.

Representatives of the Bangladesh Truck-Covered Van Owners Association, Bangladesh Truck-Covered Van Transport Agency Owners Association, Bangladesh Truck-Covered Van Drivers Union, and the police will also be on the committee.