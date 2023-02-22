Illegal parking on Annisul Huq road now becomes 'cat and mouse' game: Mayor Atiq

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 February, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 10:44 pm

Related News

Illegal parking on Annisul Huq road now becomes 'cat and mouse' game: Mayor Atiq

A committee headed by the local councillor will be formed to restore order on this road in Tejgaon

TBS Report
22 February, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 10:44 pm
Illegal parking on Annisul Huq road now becomes &#039;cat and mouse&#039; game: Mayor Atiq

Expressing dissatisfaction over the illegal parking on Mayor Annisul Huq road in the Tejgaon area, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam has said truck owners and drivers are playing a "cat and mouse" game with the corporation and law enforcers. 

"When we came here, all the trucks illegally parked were removed and the road was cleared. But when we leave the place, the road is occupied again. This has become a "cat and mouse" game," he told the media while inspecting the capital city's Tejgaon road on Wednesday.

The city corporation conducted a drive on the road to clear it of illegal truck parking.

After the drive, the mayor said illegal parking will no longer be allowed there as it creates huge traffic congestion in the area, causing public suffering.

There is a stand of human haulers next to the rail line. No human hauler stand will be allowed there.  No truck or covered can be stationed here, he added.

During that time, truck owners urged the mayor to arrange a dedicated place for truck parking as there is no such place in the area.

Responding to the call, the mayor said, "First, you have to clear the road. If you (Truck owners and truck drivers' association leaders) follow our instructions, then we will talk to you about the issue. Besides, you have to ensure that no vehicle will remain parked here from today."

"After talking to the Railway Minister, a decision will likely be taken on removing the rail crossing on the way to Farmgate via Satrasta to straighten the road, " said Mayor Atiq.

A committee headed by the local councillor will be formed to permanently restore order on this busy road in Tejgaon, he also said. 

Representatives of the Bangladesh Truck-Covered Van Owners Association, Bangladesh Truck-Covered Van Transport Agency Owners Association, Bangladesh Truck-Covered Van Drivers Union, and the police will also be on the committee.

Top News / Transport

Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam / Illegal Parking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
Rhythm and two other prominent cultural clubs at Khulna University, Krishti and Spark performed at the fest

Rhythm organises Inter-University Dance Fest at Khulna University

1d | Pursuit
In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

1d | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

1h | TBS SPORTS
"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

11h | TBS Stories
History lives on in celebration

History lives on in celebration

1d | TBS Stories
Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

4
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

5
BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday
Banking

BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat