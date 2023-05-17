Illegal brick kilns: HC summons Narayanganj DC, 2 others

The High Court has summoned three government officials, including the deputy commissioner of Narayanganj, for failing to close illegal brick kilns as per a court order.

They have been asked to appear in person on 31 May and provide an explanation for the non-compliance with the court order.

The two other officials are the director (enforcement) of the Department of Environment and the Narayanganj officer-in-charge of the Department of Environment.

The High Court bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury gave the order on Wednesday (17 May) after hearing an application by Bangladesh Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).

Earlier on 27 February, after HRPB's application, the High Court ordered the eviction of illegal brick kilns in five districts, including Dhaka, within two weeks to control air pollution.

In the order, the court directed the DG of Environment Department to report within two weeks regarding the removal of illegal brick kilns in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Manikganj, and Gazipur districts.

Earlier in 2020, the High Court gave a nine-point directive to prevent air pollution. Follow-up applications were made at different times to ensure the implementation of that order.

