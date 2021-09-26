ICRC president praises humanitarian role of Bangladesh in sheltering Rohingyas

Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), appreciated the humanitarian role played by Bangladesh in providing shelter to Rohingyas refugees over a phone call to Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen on Thursday (23 September).

The ICRC president on behalf of the organisation expressed gratitude to Bangladesh, particularly to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her humanitarian gesture in providing shelter to the Rohingyas when they entered Bangladesh after being persecuted in the homeland by their own state machinery.

According to a press release, Foreign Minister suggested that ICRC should work more actively in Rakhine State with the Myanmar authorities to create a conducive environment so that the Rohingyas can go back to their homeland with dignity in a sustainable manner.

Peter Maurer is a Swiss diplomat who has been serving as the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) since 1 July 2012.