UK provides £11.6 million humanitarian support for Rohingyas, affected communities in Bangladesh

The Rohingyas were forced to leave their homes and settle in makeshift refugee camps around six years ago. Photo: Reuters

The UK is providing an additional £11.6 million (Tk 160 crore) of humanitarian support for Rohingya refugees and communities affected by disasters across Bangladesh.

This new package of UK support will provide food, water, and sanitation to Rohingya refugees, and child protection services to refugees and neighbouring host communities.

It will also provide support to communities across Bangladesh affected by major natural disasters, such as floods and cyclones, if they occur.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Sarah Cooke, announced this UK support during her first visit to Cox's Bazar.

The High Commissioner said the UK stands with Rohingya refugees and all communities affected by disasters across Bangladesh.

"I am pleased to announce this new package of £11.6 million of UK support to respond to humanitarian needs across the country," she said.

The UK thanks Bangladesh for its continued hosting of Rohingya refugees and remains committed to supporting the government to find a sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis, said the High Commissioner.

"In the interim, we are providing vital humanitarian services through this support, including £8m of food support following the deeply concerning ration cuts in the camps earlier this year."

This new package of support will also help Bangladeshi communities across the country respond to the impact of natural disasters, which can devastate wellbeing and livelihoods, said the British envoy.

This builds on the Government of Bangladesh's impressive work in this area, and the UK's longstanding support to disaster preparedness and response in Bangladesh, she mentioned.

Implemented by the World Food Programme (WFP), UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), and START Fund Bangladesh, this support responds to ongoing needs in the Rohingya camps and host communities, and the potential for disasters to severely impact people across Bangladesh.

