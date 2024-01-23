If US congressmen wrote to PM about Dr Yunus, they're asking govt to interfere with court: Hasan Mahmud

The case against Dr Yunus is within the jurisdiction of the court, and the government has no authority over it, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said today (23 January).

Responding to a query regarding 12 US senators' letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to 'end harassment' of Dr Yunus, the foreign minister said, "If the US congressmen wrote any such letter [about Dr Yunus to the prime minister], then they are asking the government to interfere with the court. Can the government do that? Is it logical?"

While talking to reporters at the foreign ministry, he further said, "The government cannot dictate the court. I would like to say, paying due respect to Dr Yunus, that the government is not a party to the case. Aggrieved people filed the case."

The minister also said the World Bank is willing to provide $700 million for Rohingyas and the host communities in Bangladesh.

"The country director of the World Bank told me that they will provide $315 million as grant for the Rohingyas and the rest $385 million will be provided to support the host community in Cox's Bazar as soft loan," he said, adding that they want to further deepen its cooperation with Bangladesh.

Regarding his meeting with his Myanmar counterpart on the sidelines of the NAM Summit in Uganda, Hasan Mahmud said the Myanmar foreign minister has shown interest in the repatriation of Rohingyas.

Additionally, discussions were held to reinstate Bangladesh-Myanmar trade to its previous status, he added.