If US congressmen wrote to PM about Dr Yunus, they're asking govt to interfere with court: Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 January, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 08:10 pm

Related News

If US congressmen wrote to PM about Dr Yunus, they're asking govt to interfere with court: Hasan Mahmud

The World Bank is willing to provide $700 million for Rohingyas and the host communities in Bangladesh, Hasan said

TBS Report
23 January, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 08:10 pm
A file photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud speaking at a press conference. Photo: UNB
A file photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud speaking at a press conference. Photo: UNB

The case against Dr Yunus is within the jurisdiction of the court, and the government has no authority over it, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said today (23 January).

Responding to a query regarding 12 US senators' letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to 'end harassment' of Dr Yunus, the foreign minister said, "If the US congressmen wrote any such letter [about Dr Yunus to the prime minister], then they are asking the government to interfere with the court. Can the government do that? Is it logical?"

While talking to reporters at the foreign ministry, he further said, "The government cannot dictate the court. I would like to say, paying due respect to Dr Yunus, that the government is not a party to the case. Aggrieved people filed the case." 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The minister also said the World Bank is willing to provide $700 million for Rohingyas and the host communities in Bangladesh.

"The country director of the World Bank told me that they will provide $315 million as grant for the Rohingyas and the rest $385 million will be provided to support the host community in Cox's Bazar as soft loan," he said, adding that they want to further deepen its cooperation with Bangladesh.

Regarding his meeting with his Myanmar counterpart on the sidelines of the NAM Summit in Uganda, Hasan Mahmud said the Myanmar foreign minister has shown interest in the repatriation of Rohingyas. 

Additionally, discussions were held to reinstate Bangladesh-Myanmar trade to its previous status, he added.

Top News

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / Rohingays / World Bank / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The versatility of cane allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs. Photo: Collected

From necessity to aesthetics: Cane furnitures make a comeback

7h | Habitat
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A strange landscape beyond the mist

13h | Panorama
Representational Picture

Why is Bangladesh so weak at fighting corruption?

13h | Panorama
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party originally rose to power on the back of the movement to build the Ayodhya temple. Photo: Hindustan Times

Faith and state are a powerful mix for India's Modi

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

9m | Videos
Australia scraps 'Golden Visa' scheme

Australia scraps 'Golden Visa' scheme

2h | Videos
Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

3h | Videos
Capital market development will require reforms and incentives

Capital market development will require reforms and incentives

1h | Videos