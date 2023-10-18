‘When they see me play, they realise I’m much more than my lost limb’

Some of the players came from different parts of the country and have other professions. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The heat was unbearable that morning. Yet under a blazing sun, two groups of young men were playing on that green field in BKSP (Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan) with fierce determination. Their bright green and orange jerseys were drenched with sweat.

Their moves were agile, their periodic shouts of joy pierced through the air. Occasionally, their forearm crutches slipped off and they landed on the ground. But jumping on one leg, they quickly got up.

This was a scene for the friendship match for amputee football teams held on 9 October. It was organised by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) as part of an eight-day long training camp for amputee players that began on 2 October.

Since 2013, ICRC has been engaging in sporting activities for people with physical disabilities (PwDs) to transform the wider community's attitude towards them, by highlighting their capabilities and skills.

The objective of this camp was to enhance the players' fitness and help them get used to Amputee Football since it is still a very new concept in the country.

Thirty enthusiastic players from three teams: the Centre for the Rehabilitation for the Paralysed (CRP), Sports for Hope and Independence (SHI), and Suborno Nagorik Foundation (SNF) participated in the camp.

Some of the players came from different parts of the country and have other professions. Getting all of them under the same roof was quite a challenge, but their energy, skill and enthusiasm were thoroughly appreciated by everyone. The Argentine football team and its star player Lionel Messi seemed to be their main inspiration, according to some of them who spoke to us.

Coaches from the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) helped the players practice specific skills and techniques as a team, while BKSP and CRP conducted the entire event.

'Seeing others like me gave me courage'

22-year-old Mohammed Shimul Mia from the CRP team lost his leg in a road accident in 2020. A vehicle ran over his leg after he was thrown off a rickshaw. He came to CRP in Savar to get a "device" or prosthetic limb.

The training camp at BKSP for amputee players was a different experience for him.

"I was quite nervous at the beginning because the person I was before the accident and the person I am now are not the same. But seeing others like me gave me courage."

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Shimul lives in Gauripur, Mymensingh with his wife and six-month-old son. With ICRC's support, he bought an auto-rickshaw and makes a living driving it.

"I used to play both cricket and football before the accident. [Using the prosthetic leg] I can now play football again. I can even work for hours."

He says he gets full support from his family, including his mother. "She has always encouraged me to play. My brothers are also very positive about me playing."

Shimul recalls the time he just began walking with a stick and every time he fell, others looked at him with pity.

"Now, when they see me playing, they realise that I am much more than my lost limb. Now, they know I am capable of many things."

'Words can't express my excitement'

Throughout the match, one person other than the players caught our attention. He was Mohammed Mamun Kazi, a BFF referee and the coach for Suborno Nagorik Foundation, the team that won the match (the goal was spectacular). He seemed to keep the team spirit high with his actions and positive words.

This was Mamun's first camp and he was elated about winning the match. "Words can't express my excitement. I remember what Sumon (the player who made the goal) told me earlier, 'we will do anything to win, Sir.' "

The rules of Amputee Football are different from regular matches, understandably. For example, the play time is shorter (50 minutes); if the ball is intentionally touched with the crutch it is a handball, etc.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

"Most of our players are new and can barely handle their crutches. It was tough teaching them ball pushing, ball receiving etc. We practised even during the rain; it was hard. I would say they began with baby steps," he said.

Mamun dreams of taking his team to an international standard. But he also hopes they get more support from society and other organisations.

"These players come from distant places in Bangladesh; I wish their remuneration were a bit higher. After all, they leave their jobs and come to these camps and have family members dependent on their incomes."

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'Give it your all'

Bhashkar Kanti Dey, who played for the SHI team, greeted us with a big smile when we approached him for an interview. He came from Cox's Bazar Sadar. After completing his Masters, he joined Brac.

In 2000, at the age of nine, he fell from a tree and broke his bone. The injury turned into an infection and he lost his limb.

"I have been playing football and cricket ever since I was a child. I still enjoy them very much."

"The camp was great, everyone was so supportive. I never imagined as a new team we would come this far. Before I came here, my father told me, 'Give it your all'. After seeing other amputees, it made me feel even better."

Bhashkar is never bothered by negativity. "I never pay any attention to negative comments. What's the point? My friends and family give me plenty of support and that is enough for me."