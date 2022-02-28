ICRC Bangladesh helped 77,208 detainees last year

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Bangladesh helped 77,208 detainees in 68 prisons in 2021 who benefited from a programme to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19.

"Three Covid-19 isolation centres in Keraniganj, Feni and Kishoreganj prisons were set up that provided with basic medical and sanitation equipment and furniture," said ICRC Head of Delegation in Bangladesh Katza Alena Lorenz in an online press briefing Monday (28 February).

Some 106,004 consultations were provided at the ICRC-supported Emergency Department of District Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, she added.

ICRC-supported services benefited 30,000 inhabitants for the safe collection and treatment of latrine sludges developed with Teknaf municipality.

"We are working to bring back Bangladeshis stranded in Ukraine. We have a team there to help them."

Speakers at the briefing discussed the last year's activities and future plans to work in Bangladesh.

ICRC Digital Officer Md Shabir Hussain moderated the online briefing.

Among ICRC's various public works in 2021 are 44,299 primary healthcare consultations provided in ICRC-supported health facilities in Cox's Bazar; five health complexes in Teknaf, Ukhiya, Ramu, Chakaria and Pekua with an approximate capacity of 360 beds provided with medical waste management services; three health complexes in the CHT supported with a three months long programme to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19.

ICRC also helped 112 health workers and first responders through training sessions enabling them to manage stress; provided 193 vulnerable families in Cox's Bazar with cash grants to boost income and create employment; trained 60 BDRCS volunteers from Satkhira and Kishoreganj in first aid and search and rescue operations; provided 56 BDRCS Mother and Child Centres provided with pulse oximeters and 25 centres with doppler machines and nebulizers as part of Covid-19 response and distributed 8,400 cooked meals to hospitalised Covid patients in Satkhira and Chapainawabganj districts.