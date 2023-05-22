Human chain formed in Gazaria to protect Kajali river

Residents of Munshiganj formed a human chain to protect Kajali from encroachment at Payanto Hosseindi in Gazaria upazila.

On Monday (22 May), thousands of people from the nearby villages of the upazila participated in the human chain organised by the River, Canal and Environment Protection Committee and local residents.

The human chain was formed on the banks of the Kajali river.

Former Joint General Secretary of Gazaria Upazila Awami League Mominul Haque Titu, former president of Swechhasebak League Gazaria upazila unit Mozammel Haque, vice president of River, Canal and Environment Protection Committee Mohammad Jasim Uddin, President of Hosendi union Awami League Md Sahabuddin and others were present in the human chain.

Seventy-year-old Nurul Islam from Tengarchar village said the local community has relied on this river since birth. As the Kajali river serves as a vital link for livelihood and communication, connecting them to the five neighbouring villages, its significance cannot be overstated.

"Thousands of people have recently endured hardships as certain sections of the river were encroached, leading to loss of navigability due to silt accumulation," he said.

Nurul Islam emphasised the need to restore navigability through de-encroachment and dredging in order to revive the river.

Sohag Pradhan, a resident of Payanto Hosaindi village, revealed that influential locals have been unlawfully filling areas of the river with sand using dredgers, particularly during late hours.

"Unfortunately, they continue their activities with impunity, as the administration fails to take decisive action against them," he added.

Shahabuddin, a local trawler driver, added that encroachment has resulted in halted trawler movement along certain parts of the river. Consequently, people are no longer able to utilise the river for transporting goods.