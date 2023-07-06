HRW calls on govt to ensure independent and transparent investigation into murder of RMG union leader

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged Bangladeshi authorities to ensure an independent and transparent investigation into the murder of Shahidul Islam, the RMG union leader, who was killed in an attack in front of the factory he worked in Gazipur.

"Bangladesh authorities should ensure an independent and transparent investigation into the murder of union leader, Shahidul Islam," the HRW said on Thursday (6 July).

Shahidul Islam, who was president of the Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation Gazipur district committee, was beaten to death on 25 June after he visited a factory in Gazipur to secure unpaid wages for the factory's workers.

"The Bangladesh government is yet to act comprehensively to end continuing violations of garment workers' rights, including anti-union tactics by managers and assaults on union organisers," the HRW added.

"Ensuring justice and compensation for Shahidul Islam's death will be a huge test for Bangladesh as the world watches," said Claudio Francavilla, senior EU advocate at Human Rights Watch.

"A labor leader's murder is a disturbing setback for workers' freedoms to organize and to seek the support of union leaders to solve labour disputes," he added.

"Shahidul's murder is the latest, outrageous development in a pattern of growing repression in Bangladesh and should not be tolerated," Francavilla said. "The EU should use its major trade leverage to demand justice, lay out consequences if Bangladesh authorities fail to reverse their abusive trend."

According to the HRW, the First Information Report recorded by the police, said that Shahidul went to Prince Jacquard Sweater Ltd. on 25 June, 2023, to urge management to provide workers with two months of unpaid wages and a bonus for the Eid holiday. The report states that after Shahidul announced that workers would go to the local Directorate of Inspection of Factories and Establishments office to demand their wages, a gang of men pulled him and three other organisers outside the factory and began beating him.

The attackers berated him for demanding wages as they kicked and punched him until he was unconscious. he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead later that night, the report added.

"The managing director at the factory denied any connection with the attack, telling the media that 'the incident did not happen near the factory premises.' All those found to be involved should be held to account," HRW said.

The HRW also said the EU should view Shahidul's murder as an indication of the state of workers' rights in Bangladesh as it considers the government's request to extend duty-free access to the EU market.

"The murder follows a pattern of targeted attacks against labour organisers in Bangladesh and will have a chilling effect on the already severely constrained labour movement," it further said, adding, "The authorities should undertake an independent investigation into Islam's murder with technical assistance from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to ensure that it is timely, independent, and complies with the international investigation and fair trial standards."

HRW also added: "The factory management should ensure that workers' concerns regarding unpaid wages are fully resolved in a timely manner."

It also said all buyers who have placed orders with the factory should review their purchasing practices, including payment terms, to ensure they are fair and expedite payments to the factory.

"More broadly, buyers have an important role in preventing and mitigating labour abuses, including wage disputes between factories and their workers, by adopting fair purchasing practices," it said.

The EU Commission should also urgently and vocally request the Bangladesh government to report on how it is ensuring a transparent and swift investigation into Shahidul's death, and ensuring that workers are able to freely exercise their rights to assembly and association, HRW added.