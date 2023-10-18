How substandard bricks affect construction quality, drive up costs

Photo: Courtesy

Bricks of poor quality and smaller dimensions compared to the standard are contributing to low construction quality and escalating construction expenses in the country both in government and private projects.

According to a Local Government Division report, most construction works in the country utilise bricks produced in brickfields, which are of subpar quality and incorrect dimensions, resulting in compromised durability of buildings, structures, and roads.

The report also notes that brick chips are commonly employed in concrete work, and if the quality of these chips is substandard, the concrete structures degrade rapidly.

The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) specifies that standard bricks should be 9.5 inches long, 4.5 inches wide, and 2.75 inches thick. Standard bricks should also contain 55% silica, 30% alumina, 8% iron oxide, 5% magnesia, 1% lime, and 1% organic matter.

However, most conventional brick kilns in Bangladesh do not produce bricks that meet these standards. As a result, builders often need 50-100 extra bricks per thousand bricks to compensate for the low quality and small size of the bricks. This increases the cost of construction and makes it difficult to maintain the desired thickness of walls, stakeholders say.

Brick producers say the size and quality of bricks vary due to the quality of soil used as raw materials in the brickfields. Some brick kilns, however, produce small size bricks with poor raw materials intentionally for profit.

Tanveerul Haque Probal, former president of the Real Estate & Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB), told The Business Standard that machine-made bricks are widely used in Dhaka and these bricks are of high quality and perfect size. But they are less available and more expensive at the district or upazila level.

"As a result, local contractors rely on bricks from conventional brick kilns, which are often of poor quality and smaller size."

He further said, "I am working in Jashore. There I have to pay a higher price to get bricks of the right quality and size from the kilns."

Sector insiders say bricks from most brick kilns are currently selling for Tk12,000-Tk13,000 per thousand, or Tk12-13 per brick.

Tariqul Islam, general manager (construction operations) of Anwar Landmark, a leading developer company, said, "We rarely receive the desired size and quality of bricks from the kilns. The number of bricks that break during construction depends on their quality. Poor-quality bricks break more easily, which increases construction costs."

The quality and size of bricks are determined by the quality of the soil used to make them, said Mizanur Rahman, former president of the Bangladesh Brick Manufacturing Owners Association.

If the soil is high in clay content, the bricks will be slightly smaller after firing, he said.

"The quality of the bricks also depends on the source of the soil. Sand and other materials are mixed with the soil in the kilns to improve the quality of the bricks."

Brick kiln licences are issued by the deputy commissioner's office of the respective district, which are also responsible for ensuring the quality and size of bricks.

The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institute (BSTI) ensures the quality of bricks through regular visits by its officials to brick kilns and by collecting and testing bricks from the market.

BSTI Director (metrology) Sajjadul Bari said the quality and shape of bricks made in conventional kilns are not always consistent.

Local Government Minister Tajul Islam told TBS that he has directed deputy commissioners to ensure that brick kilns produce bricks of the proper quality and size.

A deputy commissioner said many brick kilns label their bricks with quality indicators like 1, 2, and 3, and offer buyers different prices.

To maintain the standard of brick quality and size, those who implement government projects must specify their required size and quality. Contractors cannot work with poor quality bricks if the implementing agencies do not allow it, he said.

The Brick Manufacturing and Brick Kilns Establishment (Control) Act enacted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change does not specify brick size, which prevents significant legal action against producers of small-sized bricks. The Local Government Division has recommended amending the law to include brick measurements.

District engineers say that contractors will use the bricks that are available in the market, which highlights the importance of ensuring a supply of quality bricks.

Rangpur LGED Executive Engineer Mohammad Shahjahan said despite arranging meetings with kiln owners and conducting mobile courts, the issue has remained unresolved.

Characteristics of quality bricks

High-quality bricks are distinguished by their uniform colour, sharp, squared edges, and free of cracks. When two of these bricks are tapped together, they produce a metallic sound, according to experts.

Additionally, they should have a water absorption capacity not exceeding 15%. S-Grade (Special) bricks, reserved for top-quality applications, yield chips with a water absorption capacity of less than 10%.

Demand for bricks in the country

Bangladesh is the fourth largest brick producer in the world, with over 7,000 brick kilns producing 23 billion bricks annually. The industry employs about 10 lakh people and contributes about 1% of the country's GDP. About 35% of the bricks produced are used in government projects, with the rest used in private sector construction.

Stakeholders say auto brick kilns, which produce bricks of the right size and quality, can currently meet only 10% of demand. As a result, bricks from conventional kilns are often used.

The government is moving away from clay bricks and towards concrete blocks. It plans to phase out the use of clay bricks after 2025.