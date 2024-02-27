National Local Government Day 2024 celebrated

On the occasion of "National Local Government Day 2024" mayors of city corporations, chairman of zilla parishad, chairman of upazila parishad, mayors of municipalities were invited by the prime minister to an event at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre today (27 February).

As part of this, a colorful rally was organised under the leadership of Sheikh Tajul Islam Tuhin, executive engineer, LGED, Narayanganj with the participation of about 100 officials/employees of LGED.

Senior assistant engineer, upazila engineer sadar upazila, assistant engineers, sub-assistant engineers and other unit officers/employees were also present in the said rally.

With the slogan of "local government will be smart, will ensure the right to service" for this year's Government Day LGED is relentlessly carrying out development activities to build a smart Bangladesh.