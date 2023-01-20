The house of hope

For a complete retelling of Zikir's tale, we must journey back to 2017. What was his name then? That's an answer lost to the mists of time.

But Zikir's story begins a few moments before he finds his way to Chhotomoni Nibash – a government-run children's home.

Five years ago, Zikir, in the arms of a woman claiming to be his mother, could be seen on the roads opposite Suhrawardy Hospital in the capital. Sporting a scalp infection, which left deep scars on his head, Zikir's eyes would plead to passers-by for some alms.

The child soon attracted a banker's attention, who told the beggar to take the child to a hospital for treatment.

The beggar asked for Tk500 in return for taking the child to a hospital. The banker angrily left the scene and contacted a police official known to her. Law enforcers soon arrived and admitted the child to a hospital.

For two to three days, the woman begging with the child could be seen around the hospital premises, asking for her children to be returned.

Then, she disappeared. Meanwhile, doctors cured the child. But then the question arose: Where would the child go from here?

That's when the Chhotomoni residence came to mind. The child was handed over to Jubilee Begum Ranu, the deputy supervisor of Chhotomoni Nibash.

Initially, Zikir was much too shy to mix with anyone. Around one-and-a-half-year-old, Zikir would sit in bed all day, crying out, "Allah, Allah!". This earned him the name Zikir, meaning "remembrance, reminder," or "mention," and a form of Islamic meditation in which phrases or prayers are repeatedly chanted to remember God.

Even though he was in bed all day, he slept under it when night fell. He would return under the bed whenever he was picked up and carried away.

Staffers of Chhotomoni recall how Zikir soon endeared himself to everyone. After waking up and leaving the nest under the bed, he began spending days roaming around, asking everyone to carry him in their arms.

As the woman beggar, who claimed to be his mother, used to carry him around all the time, Zikir had become used to it. As more time passed, Zikir got used to his new surroundings.

Ranu, the caretaker, said, "Humans are strange creatures. Their own interests and benefits come first to them. When Zikir saw that he could eat and dress better here, he eventually began to own the place."

The government currently has six Chhotomoni Nibash operating under the Department of Social Services. Zikir's residence is one in Dhaka's Azimpur. The remaining are in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Khulna, and Barishal.

Each residence can house 100 children. The Chhotomoni Nibash in Dhaka currently has 28 residents.

Inside Chhotomoni Nibash

Everything in residence goes like clockwork. Children get out of bed between 6am-7am. They wash up and drink some honeyed water. Then breakfast is served at 8am. The menu is often khichuri.

Afterward, it's playtime. Some even watch television. When the clock strikes 11:00am, it means study time for preschoolers.

The elders go to the daycare centre on the fourth floor. At 1:00pm sharp, it is lunchtime: fish or meat served with rice.

A two-hour nap comes next, after which they are taken to the roof for more play.

Once the children tire themselves out, they wash up again and are served some evening snacks – pitha, puri, muri, etc.

Then comes dinner, which consists of rice, eggs and a glass of milk, before going to retire for the day.

The government has allocated Tk4,000 per month for each child.

Ranu said, "There are only three nannies for 28 children in our home. There is no cook or cleaner, the latter being very important."

On the children, Ranu said they have day-old babies as well.

"You might have heard about Fatema. Her parents and sister died in a road accident and she was born right before her mother's death under the wheels of a truck in Mymensingh's Trishal. Her hand was slightly injured. She came to us when she was only ten days old. Fatema will be six months in a few days, now she responds when called by name," she said.

Ranu also spoke about another child who had cancer and would have to undergo chemo; some were neurodivergent.

"It is not easy for three nannies to feed, clean, clothe and care for so many children. So all of us, ie, the peons and the high-ranking officials, take care of the children. For example, I regularly apply oil to their hands, feet, and chest in the winter."

"We, the workers here, don't see this as a job. If we did, it would be difficult to raise the children. We must also respond to middle of the night emergencies," she said, giving an example of having to arrange an ambulance for a child at 2am.

All of this has to be done with the allocated Tk4,000, so the spending has to be careful.

"'But luckily, we have some donors. Among them are journalists like you. For example, Saif Powertec Limited pays the salary of the cook that we are currently working with. They send the cook's salary regularly. Another organisation provides baby food biomeal. This company has been supplying biomeal regularly for 14-15 years. Many people also give clothes on individual initiatives," she said.

And what about Zikir? Once rehabilitated, Zikir was adopted by a wealthy family. His tale at the Chhotomoni Nibash ended, but the memories remain etched in the walls.

A forgotten history of love

Chhotomoni Nibash was established in 1962. However, the organogram of the organisation is still the same as before.

After its establishment, it was never discussed at the highest levels of the government. So there was no talk of appointing cooks or night guards.

Ranu has three years left before retirement. She is now serving as the deputy supervisor of Chhotomoni Nibas for the second time. Children call her Khalamani; some call her Ma.

A heartbreaking scene unfolds when the children of Nibas are resettled with a family. As the children do not want to leave the residence, Ranu accompanies them to their new house.

Ranu said, "Usually the abandoned children are sheltered here. Many couples are unable to raise children due to financial reasons. They leave the child at a convenient place. Again, some pregnant mothers come and get admitted to hospital by giving a false address. Then after the delivery is completed, the child is left behind. Then there are children borne of coerced sex, rape or others. We also foster children saved from traffickers."

Asked if the children ever knew about their parents, Ranu said most had no idea.

"Those that ask, we tell them that their parents left but would return soon. We explain adoption to them when needed," she said.

As for the adoption rate, Ranu said it was almost 100%.

"We have a policy of keeping children here for up to six years. Those who pass the age of six but do not have the opportunity to be resettled are sent to the government-run Sarkari Shishu Paribar (orphanage) where they can stay till they are 18," she said.

Ranu said the adoption process was reduced to humanitarian considerations by family courts, but there were certain procedures to go through.

As for Fatima, Mymensingh's miracle baby, her grandfather cannot adopt her, so the court has directed the government to take her responsibility till she is 18.

At the same time, she has also been given a compensation of Tk5 lakh. "Fatema has two brothers and sisters who stay with her grandparents, Ranu said.

"But in our opinion, if Fatima was adopted by a family in Europe or America, her brothers and sisters would also benefit."

Ranu also gave examples of children who had been adopted by well-to-do families and two others who were resettled in the US.

About keeping in touch with the adopted children, Ranu said that didn't happen as they didn't want to impede the resettlement process.

The children are also often taken to Shishu Park or the Lalbagh Fort. She added that their birthdays are celebrated and they are sent cakes by members of the prime minister's family.

But what would life be like for the children if the Shonamoni Nibash didn't exist?

"The government has a commitment to take care of everyone. They cannot abandon anyone. This residence functions as a last resort but is also a family for the children."