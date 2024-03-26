Did a Panchagarh woman really want to sell her child for Tk2,500 at a market?

Screengrab of the video which went viral.

Instances of people giving away their children are not a new phenomenon in more poverty-stricken areas of Bangladesh.

But when it happens, it does generate a lot of interest, alongside inviting discussions.

Recently, a video of a woman at a Panchagarh market went viral. In the video, the woman can be seen "auctioning" her child in broad daylight. She is surrounded by prospective buyers who are shouting out their prices.

"Tk100!"

"Tk,2000!"

The child, a few months old, can be seen unbothered by the noise around him.

Finally, the negotiations ends after reaching Tk2,500, but the mother backtracks from her decision.

The buyer, Ismail Hossain, was contacted by Jamuna TV in this regard.

"I saw a woman selling her child in the market. One of my nieces has no children. So, I bought the baby for my niece for Tk2,500. However, when I was returning home with the child, the woman came running and took the child back after returning the money."

Examining the incident, our correspondent found that this was a common picture in the area.

According to locals, the mother appeared to have a mental health condition.

They said she often calls random people in the streets her husband and she has often tried to sell babies in this manner.

Authorities concerned have not commented on the matter, while the fate of the child remains unknown.

On 17 January this year, a child was sold by a hospital's Director for Tk40,000 without the mother's knowledge as they struggled to settle the hospital bill.

Police detained three people in connection with the incident.

Judge Jahangir Alam of Metropolitan Magistrate Court-1 returned the newborn to its mother after a hearing.

Last March, a woman sold her child to "make ends meet".