Did a Panchagarh woman really want to sell her child for Tk2,500 at a market?

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 March, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 02:14 pm

Related News

Did a Panchagarh woman really want to sell her child for Tk2,500 at a market?

According to locals, the mother appeared to have a mental health condition.

TBS Report
26 March, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 02:14 pm
Screengrab of the video which went viral.
Screengrab of the video which went viral.

 Instances of people giving away their children are not a new phenomenon in more poverty-stricken areas of Bangladesh.

But when it happens, it does generate a lot of interest, alongside inviting discussions.

Recently, a video of a woman at a Panchagarh market went viral. In the video, the woman can be seen "auctioning" her child in broad daylight. She is surrounded by prospective buyers who are shouting out their prices.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Tk100!"

"Tk,2000!" 

The child, a few months old, can be seen unbothered by the noise around him.

Finally, the negotiations ends after reaching Tk2,500, but the mother backtracks from her decision.

The buyer, Ismail Hossain, was contacted by Jamuna TV in this regard.

"I saw a woman selling her child in the market. One of my nieces has no children. So, I bought the baby for my niece for Tk2,500. However, when I was returning home with the child, the woman came running and took the child back after returning the money."

Examining the incident, our correspondent found that this was a common picture in the area.

According to locals, the mother appeared to have a mental health condition.

They said she often calls random people in the streets her husband and she has often tried to sell babies in this manner.

Authorities concerned have not commented on the matter, while the fate of the child remains unknown.

On 17 January this year, a child was sold by a hospital's Director for Tk40,000 without the mother's knowledge as they struggled to settle the hospital bill.

Police detained three people in connection with the incident.

Judge Jahangir Alam of Metropolitan Magistrate Court-1 returned the newborn to its mother after a hearing.

Last March, a woman sold her child to "make ends meet".

  

Top News

Mother / children

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for its owner Nazrul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

A shop where the starving can eat for free

6h | Panorama
Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

1d | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Hero Islam Khalilov saved 100 lives in Moscow attack

Hero Islam Khalilov saved 100 lives in Moscow attack

19m | Videos
Delicious Shahi Haleem

Delicious Shahi Haleem

1h | Videos
Foreign debt repayment up 43%

Foreign debt repayment up 43%

2h | Videos
Common currency for Muslim countries: A viable option?

Common currency for Muslim countries: A viable option?

3h | TBS Stories