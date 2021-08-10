Hotels reopened, but no tourists allowed in Cox’s Bazar

After a long closure amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the hotels and resorts of Cox's Bazar will reopen from 11 August but tourists won't be allowed to visit one of the longest Sea beach yet.

Local administration imposed the restrictions, stating that hotel owners won't be allowed to rent rooms to the tourists.

The decision came in a meeting of Cox's Bazar deputy commissioner with tourism related businessmen in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Only the people who will be staying at Cox's Bazar for their living and livelihood will get rooms in the hotels and resorts, according to the local administration.

Kalim Ullah Kalim, general secretary of Cox's Bazar Hotel-Motel Officers' Association, said that the authorities have informed them that half rooms of the hotels will be allowed for rent after maintaining health protocols.

"But, no tourists will be allowed and people can't visit the sea beach also", he said.

Along with that, advertisements regarding tourism will remain shut as well, said Amin Al Parvez, additional deputy commissioner of Cox's Bazar.