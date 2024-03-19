Hospitals asked to be ready to provide treatment to dengue patients: Health minister

All hospitals across the country have been asked to take measures to provide proper treatment to the patients infected with dengue, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen today (19 March).

"People will be made aware about mosquito breeding and dengue spread and we will take prevention in every ward, to make people aware, to make people understand dengue," he said while speaking at an inter-ministerial meeting with the mayors of two city corporations about the prevention of dengue and chikungunya.

"Patients infected with dengue have been asked to take treatment at hospital as soon as possible without any delay," he said.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, who was present there, said DNCC is going to import BTI mosquito kill directly for the first time and work is going on.

He also urged all to work together and take responsibility by itself of their own organisations.