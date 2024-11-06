4 more die of dengue

Bangladesh

Some 4,232 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country

Each year, the death toll keeps rising from dengue fever in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS
Each year, the death toll keeps rising from dengue fever in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

Four more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning (6 November), raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 330 this year.

In the recent fatalities, two were reported in the Dhaka North City Corporation, and one each in the Chattogram and Khulna divisions (outside the city corporations).

During the period, 1,109 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 292 dengue patients were admitted in hospital under Dhaka North City Corporation while 95 were hospitalized in Dhaka South City Corporation.

Some 4,232 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 68,247 dengue cases have been reported since 1 January.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 3,21,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year.

