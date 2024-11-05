Influx of patients forces many to receive treatment on DMCH floor

The constant influx of patients seeking medical care at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) leaves many receiving treatment on the floor, as nearly all of its beds are filled daily due to the overwhelming demand.

Many ill patients wait for treatment while staying on the floor at DMCH, attracted by the presence of specialist doctors and the comparatively lower cost of medical care.

Badsha Mia came from the Meherpur district, he was injured in a road accident and was admitted to the hospital on the night of 28 October. He didn't get a hospital bed as the BSS correspondent visited the hospital on November 1.

Badsha supposed to be 45 years old was seen being treated on the floor as one of his legs was broken in a road accident.

Her wife Noor Jahan said that her husband did not get a bed in the hospital despite many efforts.

She said: "We are very poor and we are not able to go to a private hospital for treatment. So her husband was admitted to the hospital for proper treatment".

Abdur Rashid, from Gaibandha, was admitted to DMCH three days ago. He had a head injury in a road accident. He was also seen being treated on the hospital floor.

Suruj Mia from Comilla came to the hospital after having a stroke three days ago. He even did not get a bed and was being treated on the hospital floor.

Her wife Renujan said: "Her husband aged 60 was admitted to the hospital due to brain stroke. The doctors are giving proper treatment to her husband but the authority couldn't provide a bed by now".

A huge number of patients like Badsha Mia, and Abdur Rashid take treatment on the floor of the hospital.



DMCH is touted as one of the major hospitals with 2600-bed in the country. But, over 500 admissions, 1300 emergency visits and 5000 patients at OPD per day left the hospital on grave challenge to provide the treatment, sources said.

The extra-ordinary pressure of patients often compels the authority to offer treatment many keeping on the floor, they added.