Dengue claims 7 more lives in 24 hours

Each year, the death toll keeps rising from dengue fever in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

Seven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning (7 November), raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 337 this year.

In the recent fatalities, four were reported in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), two in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), and the rest in the Khulna division (outside the city corporations).

During the period, 1,209 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 251 dengue patients were admitted in hospital under Dhaka North City Corporation while 155 were hospitalised in Dhaka South City Corporation.

Some 4,326 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 69,456 dengue cases have been reported since 1 January 2024.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.