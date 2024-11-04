6 dengue patients die, 1,297 hospitalised in last 24 hrs

BSS
04 November, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 08:41 pm

Dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS
Dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Six dengue patients died and 1,297 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till this morning.

During the period, 89 dengue patients were hospitalised in Barishal division, 185 in Chattogram, 338 in Dhaka division, 264 in Dhaka North city while 143 in Dhaka South, 171 in Khulna, 34 in Rajshahi, 33 in Mymensingh, 36 in Rangpu and 4 were admitted to different hospitals in Sylhet division, said a press release by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

This year, the total number of cases rose to 65,768 while 320 deaths from dengue disease were reported during the period, the statement added.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 dengue cases.

 

