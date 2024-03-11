Holy Ramadan begins tomorrow

The holy month of Ramadan of 1445 Hijri will begin in the country tomorrow (12 March) as the new moon has been sighted in the sky of Bangladesh today (11 March).

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee at the conference room of Islamic Foundation (IF) at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque here this evening, said a press release.

Religious Affairs Minister and National Moon Sighting Committee President Faridul Haque Khan presided over the meeting.

As per the decision, the holy Shab-e-Qadr or Lailatul Qadr, the night when the first verses of the holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), will be observed in the night of April 6 (Saturday night).

Muslims are meant to fast from dawn to dusk during the Ramadan, a time of restraint and austerity.