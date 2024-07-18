2 killed in clashes between Northern University students, police at Uttara, Badda

Two people have been killed in Dhaka's Uttara and Badda areas amid clashes between students and police during today quota reform protests.

One person has been killed in Dhaka's Uttara area amid ongoing clashes with Northern University students and police in the area.

He was brought to Bangladesh Medical College, Uttara Branch's emergency section where he succumbed to his death, confirmed the emergency section's Nurse Supervisor Shahida Begum.

Further details about the incident could not be confirmed immediately.

Shahida said there was still a long line of injured waiting to be treated at the hospital.

Another person was killed in clashes between police and private university students in Badda and Rampura area.

The deceased was identified as Dulal Matbor, a Hiace driver who was crossing the area at the time.

Doctors declared him dead after he was rushed to the Farazy Hospital, Rubel Hossain, deputy general manager of the hospital told TBS.

Rubel Hossain also said at least 200-300 people have received treatment at the hospital.