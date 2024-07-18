2 killed in clashes between Northern University students, police at Uttara, Badda

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 02:56 pm

Related News

2 killed in clashes between Northern University students, police at Uttara, Badda

Protesters vowed to continue until their demands for quota reforms and an end to police brutality are met

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 02:56 pm
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Two people have been killed in Dhaka's Uttara and Badda areas amid clashes between students and police during today quota reform protests.

One person has been killed in Dhaka's Uttara area amid ongoing clashes with Northern University students and police in the area.

He was brought to Bangladesh Medical College, Uttara Branch's emergency section where he succumbed to his death, confirmed the emergency section's Nurse Supervisor Shahida Begum.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Further details about the incident could not be confirmed immediately.

Shahida said there was still a long line of injured waiting to be treated at the hospital. 

Another person was killed in clashes between police and private university students in Badda and Rampura area.

The deceased was identified as Dulal Matbor, a Hiace driver who was crossing the area at the time.

Doctors declared him dead after he was rushed to the Farazy Hospital, Rubel Hossain, deputy general manager of the hospital told TBS.

Rubel Hossain also said at least 200-300 people have received treatment at the hospital.

Top News

death / Quota reform

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

2d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The way Modi is keeping balance with Russia-US

The way Modi is keeping balance with Russia-US

1h | Videos
Police clash with BRAC University students

Police clash with BRAC University students

2h | Videos
Ghaibana funeral even in difficult situations, Law and order forces in a strong position

Ghaibana funeral even in difficult situations, Law and order forces in a strong position

17h | Videos
Cricketers demand a stop to violence against students

Cricketers demand a stop to violence against students

15h | Videos