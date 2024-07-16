Student violence: Is US State Department being misled by rumours over claim of two deaths?

Though there is no report in Bangladesh media or from law enforcement agencies regarding any death during the current student protests, the US Department of State says otherwise, raising a question of whether it fell prey to rumours seen on social media platforms.

"So we are aware of and are monitoring reports of widespread student protests in Dhaka and around Bangladesh that have killed two and attacked and injured hundreds," US Department of State Spokesperson Mathew Miller said at a regular media briefing in Washington on (15 July)

When specific information was sought from the US Embassy in Dhaka, its acting Spokesperson Leonard Hill told UNB on Tuesday morning that the statement was "monitoring reports" that included the injuries and deaths.

"We are always looking for the most accurate information and welcome journalists' work to uncover the truth," he said.

Spokesperson Miller said the "freedom of expression and peaceful assembly" are essential building blocks of any thriving democracy.

"We condemn any violence against peaceful protesters. Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by this violence," he said during the briefing.

Foreign Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said the government would not allow anyone to cause instability in the country, noting that there is an effort to turn the anti-quota movement into an anti-state and anti-government movement by exploiting the sentiments of young students.

"The government will not allow this. This government is a very strong government. No political evil force will be allowed to destabilise the country by playing with the sentiments of young students," he told reporters while responding to a question at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hasan said anti-state slogans were chanted from the quota movement on Sunday night. "Through the Liberation War in 1971, this country gained independence, sacrificing the blood of 30 lakh martyrs. Here, chanting slogans in favour of rajakars are anti-state."

"It is clear that political evil forces have entered the quota movement, including BNP and Jamaat, who want to destabilise the country, and some of their planted people are leading it," Hasan said.